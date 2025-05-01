New LDS temple in Texas gets approval after months of debate, pushback

FAIRVIEW, Texas — The town council of Fairview, Texas approved plans this week for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ending months of debate and community pushback. The decision comes despite widespread controversy and accusations of intimidation.

Mayor Henry Lessner told FOX 13 News that local officials felt bullied during negotiations.

"We have felt bullied, and they've been trying to intimidate us with every turn, threatening lawsuits whenever we try to negotiate," Lessner said.

The mayor expressed frustration over the church's handling of the project. "I have no issue with my LDS neighbors," he said. "But I am frustrated at how the church has gone about this."

Originally, the temple was to be two stories and 45,000 square feet, but after community opposition, the church agreed to reduce it to a single story and 30,000 square feet.

Lessner also lamented the lack of direct communication with church decision-makers.

"We considered going to Salt Lake City for a news conference on Temple Square, just to get their attention," he said. "I've done negotiations with foreign governments, and I’ve never been unable to speak directly with the decision-maker or someone close to them—only attorneys. That’s a problem."

Despite lingering issues, Lessner said the town council felt compelled to approve the project to avoid costly lawsuits. The town has a population of approximately 11,000.

