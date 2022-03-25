New truck for teen who drove out of Texas tornado

AUSTIN, Texas — A teen driver, who made headlines across the country this week after amazing video circulated of him driving out of a tornado in his red truck, is getting a new ride and a new job.

According to the FOX affiliate in Dallas, 16-year-old Riley Leon said his red truck was hauled away by the family’s insurance company.

The 16-year-old Texas teenager is lucky to be alive after a storm chaser captured a video of his pickup truck being tossed around by a tornado.

The unbelievable video was captured on March 21 in Elgin by Brian Emfinger, which shows a red pickup truck being blown over onto its side, spun around, and then blown back right side up before Leon drove off.

Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022

He gave a photo of the vehicle before it was damaged by the storm and previously stated that it was a personal tragedy.

"So it was family. That truck helped me and my dad get to where we are at now. To see that its gone, it brings a lot of tears to me," said Leon.

Elgin Police Department officials tell FOX 7 that a car dealership in Fort Worth contacted them to contact Riley's family. Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet issued the following statement to FOX News and FOX 7:

"Chevrolet, together with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, TX, are donating a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in cherry red to Riley Leon and his family after he survived a powerful tornado while driving in his Silverado. We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms. To help aid the recovery efforts in Texas, Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund. Due to the quick action of the team at Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet, the new truck will be presented to Riley and his family on Saturday, March 26, at the dealership."

In addition to the new truck, the teen has reportedly landed a new job at a local Whataburger restaurant near his home.