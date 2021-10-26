Watch
North Carolina man newly identified as victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy

The Associated Press
LEFT - <b>his 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the Chicago area in the 1970s and executed in 1994. </b>RIGHT -<b> This undated photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office shows Francis Wayne Alexander. Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart announced Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, that Alexander has been identified as one of the six remaining unnamed victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.</b>
Posted at 6:51 AM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 08:51:40-04

A North Carolina man has been the latest identified victim of notorious American serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Francis Wayne Alexander was 21 or 22 years old when he was killed by Gacy around 1976 or 1977, according to the Cook County Sheriff at a news conference.

In a statement, Alexander’s sister thanked the police for giving the family some closure, Fox News reported.

"It is hard, even 45 years later, to know the fate of our beloved Wayne," Sanders wrote. "He was killed at the hands of a vile and evil man. Our hearts are heavy, and our sympathies go out to the other victims’ families. ... We can now lay to rest what happened and move forward by honoring Wayne."

Fox News reported that the details of Alexander's life were not clear but he moved from North Carolina, where he was born, to Chicago in the mid-1970s where he met Gacy.

The identification was made through new DNA testing technology.

When Gacy was caught in the late 1970s police found 26 bodies buried under the floorboards of his house. Among those was Alexander.

Police are still working to identify five others.

