Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Oregon man confronting bear accidentally kills brother, fatally shoots himself

items.[0].image.alt
<i> Josephine County Sheriff's Office</i>
51c2efb1-f314-4f18-9f9e-e76f942639e0-jumbo16x9_FilePhotoJosephineCountySheriffsOfficeimage.jpeg
Posted at 5:48 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 07:56:08-05

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man in Oregon trying to protect his home from a bear instead fatally shot his brother by mistake, then killed himself.

Josephine County Undersheriff Travis Snyder said the man called 911 around 7 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers he had “accidentally shot his brother while loading a gun” after being startled by the bear.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports deputies went to the home in Sunny Valley, an unincorporated community off Interstate 5 in the southwest corner of the state. There they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Snyder said they checked the rural residence and found a second man dead. He had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately identify either man.

Oregon State Police and local deputies continue to investigate the shootings.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere