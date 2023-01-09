Oscar Mayer looking for Weinermobile drivers.

CHICAGO — Do you have a job you relish in?

If not, now’s your chance.

Oscar Mayer is currently recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.

The year-long job is available for recent college graduates and you can apply online.

A bachelor’s degree in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing is a plus.

According to Oscar Mayer, each driver selected will visit over 20 states in the hot-dog-shaped vehicle, travel more than 200,000 miles, serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at over 200 events per year, and document their journeys on social media.

There are a total of twelve Wienermobile driver positions available for 2023, according to Oscar Mayer.

The competition is fierce: In past years, less than 1% of applicants were selected

Ideal candidates are “outgoing, creative, friendly, and enthusiastic."

The job posting says that the full-time role comes with a “competitive salary” and that expenses, benefits, and team apparel will be covered by Oscar Mayer.

Aspiring Wienermobile drivers can apply any time before January 31.