Over 200k pounds of liquid egg products recalled after possible contamination

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Over 200,000 pounds of liquid egg substitute products are being recalled after investigators found signs of cleaning solution inside some cartons.

Cargill Kitchen Solutions, based in Lake Odessa, Michigan, is recalling 212,268 of liquid egg products, after investigators with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service found traces of a cleaning solution containing sodium hypochlorite, which is commonly found in household bleach products.

The egg products were produced March 12 and 13, and shipped to distributors in Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, and Iowa. FSIS says the products may have been shipped to more states beyond those listed.

The following products are the ones subject to the recall:



32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL LIQUID EGG SUBSTITUTE” and USE BY AUG 09 2025.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “egg beaters CAGE-FREE ORIGINAL FROZEN EGG SUBSTITUTE” and “egg beaters NO ENJAULADAS ORIGINAL SUSTITUTO DE HUEVO CONGELADO” and USE BY MAR 07 2026.

32-oz. (2-lb.) carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” and USE BY AUG 10 2025.

The affected products should have the establishment number "G1804" on the carton

Currently, there have been no reported illnesses.. FSIS says anyone who has purchased the products is advised to throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them.

View the full recall alert on the FSIS website.

