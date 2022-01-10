Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Pilot is pulled from California plane crash right before train slams into wreckage

items.[0].image.alt
Los Angeles Police Department body cam video
A train barrels into the wreckage of a small plane that crash landed in California Sunday, Jan. 9, just moments after police pulled the pilot out of the cockpit.<br/>
LDN-L-PACPLANE-0110-BC.jpeg
Posted at 9:16 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:20:51-05

PACOIMA, California — On Sunday, Jan. 9, police officers rescued a pilot from a small plane that had crashed on train tracks near Whiteman Airport, just moments before a train plowed into the wreckage.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the small plane crashed near the intersection of Osborne Street and San Fernando Road around 2:09 p.m. The plane was partially in the line of a Metrolink locomotive, which collided with the plane's tail end at full speed.

According to fire department personnel, the pilot was the plane's sole occupant. He was awake and able to communicate to those who came to his aid, despite a gash on his skull.

Two policemen are seen carrying him out of the cockpit on bodycam footage. "Go! go! go!" they yell as they pull him away from the crash, just seconds before the train plows into it.

The pilot was flown to the hospital. No one was harmed on the ground or among the 66 passengers on Metrolink train 266, according to the news outlet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere