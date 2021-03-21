Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Prosecutor: Man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16

items.[0].image.alt
Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office via AP
This undated photo released by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office shows Sean Lannon. Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.
Sean Lannon.JPG
Posted at 11:28 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 01:44:56-04

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a man charged with beating to death a New Jersey resident who he said sexually abused him as a child now claims he has killed a total of 16 people, including his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico.

Authorities say there is no indication his claim is true, but they will investigate.

NJ.com reported that a New Jersey prosecutor alleged Friday in court that 47-year-old Sean Lannon of Grants, New Mexico, said he confessed to 16 killings in all.

A public defender tried to get Lannon released from jail and said his client was provoked in the New Jersey killing.

Lannon has been named a person of interest in the four New Mexico slayings.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere