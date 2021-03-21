Prosecutor: Man accused of 1 murder says he really killed 16

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a man charged with beating to death a New Jersey resident who he said sexually abused him as a child now claims he has killed a total of 16 people, including his ex-wife and three others in New Mexico.

Authorities say there is no indication his claim is true, but they will investigate.

NJ.com reported that a New Jersey prosecutor alleged Friday in court that 47-year-old Sean Lannon of Grants, New Mexico, said he confessed to 16 killings in all.

A public defender tried to get Lannon released from jail and said his client was provoked in the New Jersey killing.

Lannon has been named a person of interest in the four New Mexico slayings.