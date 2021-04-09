Rapper DMX has died at the age of 50

NEW YORK — Rapper DMX has died after he was placed on life support on Saturday evening at White Plains Hospital outside of New York City.

DMX’s longtime New York-based lawyer, Murray Richman, said the rapper says the artist had a heart attack.

The rapper's family confirmed he had died in a statement to the Associated Press Friday.

The rapper's family said DMX was in a coma and on a ventilator as of Sunday evening.

DMX made a splash in rap music in 1998 with his first studio album “It’s Dark and Hell is Hot,” which debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The multiplatinum-selling album was anchored by several hits including “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” “Get At Me Dog” and “Stop Being Greedy.”

His career included three Grammy nominations, including twice for best rap solo performance and once for best rap album. He also was the American Music Award’s Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist back-to-back years in 2000 and 2001.

