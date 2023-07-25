Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate injured in crash

DeSantis Accident
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to presidential campaign events in Tennessee but wasn’t injured, his campaign says. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
DeSantis Accident
Posted at 8:10 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 10:10:48-04

WASHINGTON — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been involved in a car accident while traveling to Tennessee campaign events for his 2024 presidential bid but is uninjured.

DeSantis campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin confirms to The Associated Press the 2024 Republican White House hopeful “was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” on Tuesday. Griffin says DeSantis “and his team are uninjured.”

Representatives for DeSantis’ campaign haven't said who was driving the governor or released details about the accident. They say DeSantis is continuing on to his event. DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee. DeSantis has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere