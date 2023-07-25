Ron DeSantis, Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate injured in crash

WASHINGTON — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been involved in a car accident while traveling to Tennessee campaign events for his 2024 presidential bid but is uninjured.

DeSantis campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin confirms to The Associated Press the 2024 Republican White House hopeful “was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” on Tuesday. Griffin says DeSantis “and his team are uninjured.”

Representatives for DeSantis’ campaign haven't said who was driving the governor or released details about the accident. They say DeSantis is continuing on to his event. DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee. DeSantis has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.