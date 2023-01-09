Watch Now
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven

KIVI-TV
Seven people were injured after roof collapses at Givens Hot Springs in the town of Marsing in Owyhee County, Idaho.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 21:11:32-05

MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital.

As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in the afternoon.

The owners were not there at the time, but Steve and Nadine Givens had quite a shock when they did get back to the resort.

"We got back and there were six ambulances out here," said Steve Givens. "It shocked me."

Dent tweeted some video from the scene.

The roof got upgraded as part of a larger renovation in the fall of 2018, but upkeep at the hot springs is difficult because of the humidity created by the 100 degree water inside a closed area.

