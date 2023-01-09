Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven

MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital.

As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in the afternoon.

The owners were not there at the time, but Steve and Nadine Givens had quite a shock when they did get back to the resort.

"We got back and there were six ambulances out here," said Steve Givens. "It shocked me."

Dent tweeted some video from the scene.

Here's a look at the roof that collapsed on people at Givens Hot Springs, seven people were injured and had to go to the hospital. We spoke with the Givens family today. @IdahoNews6 pic.twitter.com/kAERpDb5mp — Steve Dent (@idahodent) January 9, 2023

The roof got upgraded as part of a larger renovation in the fall of 2018, but upkeep at the hot springs is difficult because of the humidity created by the 100 degree water inside a closed area.