Idaho man among civilians killed by Russian bombing in Ukraine

DRIGGS, Utah — An Idaho man was killed in a Russian attack in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where his partner was seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis.

The death of 68-year-old James Whitney Hill, of Driggs, Idaho, was reported Thursday by his sister, Idaho 6 News reported.

In a post on Facebook, she said he was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snipers.

Ukrainian officials reported that 10 people were killed Wednesday in Chernihiv while standing in the bread line.

Chernihiv police and the U.S. State Department confirmed the death of an American but did not identify him.

"With regard to the American citizen -- I can confirm that an American citizen was killed. I don't have any more details for you but I confirm that," said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

According to ABC News, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashenko identified the person as 68-year-old James Whitney Hill, who was killed in an artillery attack.

Hill had been in Ukraine since December, according to his Facebook page.

Hill was at least the second U.S. citizen to be killed in the conflict.