NASCAR team owner pledges to send 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress has committed to send 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine to help soldiers and residents defend their country from Russian forces.

Childress claimed he was touched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spirit to defend his country during an interview on Fox News on Wednesday.

Nascar legend, Richard Childress, jumps into the race to defend Ukraine by providing 1M rounds of ammunition. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/JaLWPPCx5R — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) March 2, 2022

The NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner then called AMMO Inc. CEO Fred Wagenhals to discuss how they might make it happen. Wagenhals instantly offered to start producing ammo for Ukrainian fighters, Childress told Brian Kilmeade.

What's going on in Ukraine, according to Childress, should serve as a wake-up call for Americans, emphasizing the importance of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.

"To see people in Ukraine fighting, it's terrible to see the lives being lost over there," Childress said. "We have to do all we can, and I felt with AMMO Inc. and myself, we're doing the right thing and we're going to get that ammunition as quick as we can to them."

In 2019, Childress resigned from the board of directors of the National Rifle Association. He stated at the time that he made the decision to focus on his enterprises.

Childress said he's working with a number of federal institutions to get the ammunition to Ukraine, but that a private courier will be required to get it there swiftly.

