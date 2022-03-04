Psychologist gives advice for dealing with anxiety about war in Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY — You’re not alone if you are anxious or depressed because of the news of the war in Ukraine.

In the weeks before the Russia’s invasion, Gallup surveyed Americans and 52 percent called the Russia-Ukraine conflict a critical threat. Another 37 percent called it an important threat.

Dr. Denise Lash, a clinical psychologist and Director of Behavioral Therapy at the Intermountain Healthcare, recommends moderating your time watching news of the war.

“Be mindful of your dosage of news and social media use each day. You can consider taking holidays from that,” Lash suggested.

And don't just tune out...tune in to something else. Get outside, escape into a book or podcast and look for ways you can improve the lives around you.

“You can try to get involved and improve the world locally where you're more likely to have a direct impact,” said Lash.