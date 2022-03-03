Sean Penn evacuates Ukraine on foot

Sean Penn claims that he and his colleagues abandoned their car this week while driving out of Ukraine and walked to the Polish border.

When Russian forces invaded, the 61-year-old actor and director was in the nation working on a documentary about the ongoing Russian assault.

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

Penn posted a photo of himself on Monday strolling down a road with his suitcase in the middle of a huge line of cars headed for the border.

Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost. (2/2) — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 26, 2022

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” the tweet read. “Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value.”

Over the past week, Penn had attended press briefings, met with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, and spoke to journalists and the military about the Russian invasion.

“President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle”, the actor wrote. “Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.”

CNN confirmed that Penn made it out of Ukraine.

