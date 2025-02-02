Sausages recalled after pieces of pen found inside

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas company is recalling its sausage products after pieces of a pen were found inside one of them.

According to the recall notice posted Friday to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service website, DJ's Boudain, LLC is recalling a number of prepackaged sausages after a consumer reported finding a piece of a pen while eating one.

The products were shipped to distributors, restaurants, and grocery stores located in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Consumers who purchased the products are advised to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased. Restaurants with the products are advised not to serve them to customers.

Click here for the full list of recalled products.