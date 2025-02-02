Watch Now
Sausages recalled after pieces of pen found inside

Images of the specific DJ's Boudain sausage products that are listed in the recall. The top left shows the Original Boudain sausages. The top right shows the Jalapeño Boudain sausages. The bottom left and right also show the original boudain sausages, but with different lot numbers.
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
Some of the products DJ's Boudain sausages listed in the recall.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Texas company is recalling its sausage products after pieces of a pen were found inside one of them.

According to the recall notice posted Friday to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service website, DJ's Boudain, LLC is recalling a number of prepackaged sausages after a consumer reported finding a piece of a pen while eating one.

The products were shipped to distributors, restaurants, and grocery stores located in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Consumers who purchased the products are advised to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased. Restaurants with the products are advised not to serve them to customers.

Click here for the full list of recalled products.

