Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Seattle police officers display Gadsden flags on patrol cars to protest vaccine mandate

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP<br/><br/>
FILE
gadsden.jpg
Posted at 9:13 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 11:13:54-04

SEATTLE — Police cars were seen and photographed with Gadsden flags hanging from their windows before the state’s vaccine mandate went into effect.

"Some officers plan on taking time off to decide what they will do long term. They don’t seem eager to stay with SPD. Others explained that they are going to leave the SPD by the end of the year as a result of this," KTTH radio show host Jason Rantz wrote on Twitter, Fox News originally reported.

Washington state employees are required to submit proof of vaccination by Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere