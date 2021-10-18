Seattle police officers display Gadsden flags on patrol cars to protest vaccine mandate

SEATTLE — Police cars were seen and photographed with Gadsden flags hanging from their windows before the state’s vaccine mandate went into effect.

"Some officers plan on taking time off to decide what they will do long term. They don’t seem eager to stay with SPD. Others explained that they are going to leave the SPD by the end of the year as a result of this," KTTH radio show host Jason Rantz wrote on Twitter, Fox News originally reported.

Officers took these photos in protest of the mandate.

Washington state employees are required to submit proof of vaccination by Monday.