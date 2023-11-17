Watch Now
Shooting with multiple victims at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital, police say

Posted at 2:43 PM, Nov 17, 2023
CONCORD, N.H. — Several people were shot Friday at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital, police said.

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. Further details weren’t immediately available.

New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

Aerials of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital. An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital Friday afternoon.

Concord police and deputies from the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department, along with state police, were at the scene. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency was setting up a media center at a nearby sports field.

