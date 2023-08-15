Some ways you can help the victims of devastating Hawaii fires

LAHAINA, Hawaii — As wildfires continue to devastate the island of Maui, 99 people have already been confirmed dead. But officials have only been able to search 25 percent of the burn area so far. More than 2,000 structures have also been lost, about 86 percent being homes.

As Lahaina resident Salote Tuaone says, things remain uncertain for those who've been displaced — especially as they brace for Hurricane Fernanda.

"It's just a long road with everything. Donations are going to be, like, such a thick little thing because needs are gonna change as we try to transition people into, like, a new life, really," Tuaone said. "Right now we're just trying to get people in emergency sheltering, especially for like the hurricane."

She says monetary donations are best right now, but things like propane generators, camping gear and canned foods are also welcome.

Monetary donations are best, but the items they need most are:



Propane

Generators

Camping gear (tents, cookware, camping chairs, flashlights, batteries, etc.)

Blood donors

Canned foods

Grills

Respirators/masks

Clothes

To find ways to donate AND how to find resources, click here.