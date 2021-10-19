Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Superman changes motto to 'Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow'

items.[0].image.alt
TONY DEJAK/AP
Faster than a speeding bullet, it's Superstamp! (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
SUPERMAN banner
Posted at 5:31 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 07:31:56-04

"American Way" has been dropped from Superman's motto, according to long-time publisher DC comics.

The super alter-ego of Clark Kent has stood for "truth, justice and the American way" for over 80 years.

DC Comics now says the Man of Steel stands for "truth, justice … and a better tomorrow."

The change is part of the company's strategy to make Superman more appealing to an international audience, DC’s chief creative officer said Saturday during the DC FanDome event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The American way" motto had been linked to the character since the 1940s radio program "Adventures of Superman," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere