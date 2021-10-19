Superman changes motto to 'Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow'

"American Way" has been dropped from Superman's motto, according to long-time publisher DC comics.

The super alter-ego of Clark Kent has stood for "truth, justice and the American way" for over 80 years.

DC Comics now says the Man of Steel stands for "truth, justice … and a better tomorrow."

The change is part of the company's strategy to make Superman more appealing to an international audience, DC’s chief creative officer said Saturday during the DC FanDome event, according to The Hollywood Reporter.