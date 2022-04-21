Tennessee passes bill requiring drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent

Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday that would require drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent and are convicted.

According to CBS 46, the law passed the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday after an amendment renaming it after state police officer Nicholas Galinger's two children, who were killed in a hit-and-run by a drunk driver in 2019.

If a parent is killed in a crash has any minor children, the legislation, which has yet to be passed into law, mandates DUI drivers convicted of vehicular homicide or aggravated vehicular homicide due to alcohol to pay child support. The payments would be made until each child reached the age of 18 and completed high school.