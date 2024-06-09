Teton Pass remains closed after mudslide due to 'catastrophic' road failure

TETON PASS, Wyoming (KIVI) — If you're planning to drive through Teton Pass anytime soon, make sure to check the road conditions and watch for closures and detours.

The roadway at milepost 12.8 was damaged due to a landslide on June 6, and on June 8, the road catastrophically failed. No crews were hurt in the process and no equipment was damaged, but a long-term closure is expected, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

”We understand this highway is a lifeline for commuters, deliveries, medical care access and tourism, especially with limited alternatives and the summer season upon us," WYDOT Director Darin Westby said. "WYDOT engineers, surveyors and geologists mobilized quickly to try to maintain highway viability as long as possible, but catastrophic failure could not be avoided. WYDOT remains on site decisively engaged on fixing the road and restoring connectivity to the Teton Valley."

WYDOT is asking residents and recreationists to avoid the area until it can be cleared and stabilized.

Additionally, just after 4 a.m. on June 7, a mudslide came down into Teton Pass near milepost 15. Crews from WYDOT and the Idaho Transportation Department are still working to clear the debris, but material continues to flow into the roadway.