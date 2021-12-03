The Top 10 Emojis of 2021

According to experts, emoji are used by 92 percent of the world's internet population, but which ones are used the most?

The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organization tasked with digitizing the world's languages, collects data on how often emoji are used.

The organization recently made their data public.

The new Unicode Emoji Frequency page ranks emoji by how frequently they were used in 2021.

FOX 13 Source: The Unicode Consortium emoji database 2021

To the people who use internet on a regular basis, the list should come as no surprise. "Tears of joy," often known as the laughing-crying emoji, is seen everyday in almost every comment section across the web.

What are your top 10 most used emoji?