Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

The Top 10 Emojis of 2021

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
The tears of joy emoji
IMG_0595.jpg
Posted at 6:52 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 08:54:07-05

According to experts, emoji are used by 92 percent of the world's internet population, but which ones are used the most?

The Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organization tasked with digitizing the world's languages, collects data on how often emoji are used.

The organization recently made their data public.

The new Unicode Emoji Frequency page ranks emoji by how frequently they were used in 2021.

IMG_0594.jpg
Source: The Unicode Consortium emoji database 2021

To the people who use internet on a regular basis, the list should come as no surprise. "Tears of joy," often known as the laughing-crying emoji, is seen everyday in almost every comment section across the web.

What are your top 10 most used emoji?

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere