Three dead, two missing after tubers float over N.C. dam

EDEN, N.C. — Searchers combed a North Carolina river Friday for two missing tubers after a group on a recreational float went over a dam, resulting in three deaths and four people rescued from the water.

The group of nine people was floating down the Dan River on inflatable tubes and went over a dam that's about 8 feet high next to a Duke Energy plant on Wednesday night, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told reporters. A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called the situation in to 911 Thursday afternoon, Cates said.

Cates said that an air and water search for the remaining two missing tubers went until dark Thursday and resumed Friday morning around 7 a.m. Rescue personnel were seen hauling rafts toward the water Friday at a staging area in Eden, north of Greensboro near the Virginia state line.