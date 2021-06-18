Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Three dead, two missing after tubers float over N.C. dam

items.[0].image.alt
Gerry Broome/AP
Rescue personnel stage along the Dan River in Eden, N.C., Friday, June 18, 2021. The search for two missing tubers continues after three others were found dead and four more were pulled from the water after the group went over an 8-foot dam Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Tubing Deaths
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 15:48:33-04

EDEN, N.C. — Searchers combed a North Carolina river Friday for two missing tubers after a group on a recreational float went over a dam, resulting in three deaths and four people rescued from the water.

The group of nine people was floating down the Dan River on inflatable tubes and went over a dam that's about 8 feet high next to a Duke Energy plant on Wednesday night, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told reporters. A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called the situation in to 911 Thursday afternoon, Cates said.

Cates said that an air and water search for the remaining two missing tubers went until dark Thursday and resumed Friday morning around 7 a.m. Rescue personnel were seen hauling rafts toward the water Friday at a staging area in Eden, north of Greensboro near the Virginia state line.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere