Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this April 24, 2021, file photo a member of the U.S. Marine Corps stands on the tarmac as Marine One, with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden aboard, approaches Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 19, 2021
WASHINGTON — More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they're having zero success. Not a single request has been granted.

The services are urgently trying to keep the pandemic in check by getting virtually all troops vaccinated. And now the military branches are besieged with exemption requests they’re unlikely to approve.

Meanwhile, troops claiming religious reasons for avoiding the shots are perplexed because exemptions are theoretically available, yet seemingly impossible to obtain.

Getting an exemption is rooted in a process that predates the pandemic and has been used for decisions such as whether troops on duty can wear head coverings or beards for religious reasons.

