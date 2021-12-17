Truck driver gets 110 years for Colorado crash that killed 4

DENVER — According to Colorado Judicial Department spokesperson Rob McCallum, a truck driver who slammed into traffic on Interstate 70 in Denver, killing four people, was sentenced Monday to 110 years in prison.

In April 2019, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was driving a semi tractor-trailer at 85 mph when the brakes failed, he told investigators. According to an arrest affidavit, he attempted to move over to the side to avoid stalled traffic, but another semi had already stopped there.

CNN reported, the incident resulted in a fiery 28-car pileup, which killed four people. According to Colorado's First Judicial District Attorney's Office, Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty in October of vehicular homicide and 23 additional crimes.

Six counts of first-degree assault — extreme indifference; ten counts of attempt to conduct first-degree assault — extreme indifference; two counts of vehicular assault — reckless; one case of reckless driving; and four counts of careless driving causing death are among the other 23 accusations.

According to McCallum, Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to the shortest possible sentence on all counts, totaling 110 years, to be served consecutively.

"There will be an appeal as to the facts and mistakes made in the trial," said attorney James Colgan, who represents Aguilera-Mederos. Colgan told CNN Aguilera-Mederos does not deserve to die in prison.

"The issue with this appeal will not be the sentence itself. Under the law, the Court was not incorrect. However, the law, as written, is barbaric and Draconian," Colgan told CNN. "There needs to be a change in the law."