Trump’s neck rash is because of ‘preventative skin treatment,’ his doctor says

A new rash on the right side of President Donald Trump’s neck is the result of a cream that he’s using as a “preventative skin treatment,” his personal physician told CNN on Monday.

“President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment,” Dr. Sean Barbabella said in a statement. “The President is using the treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks.”

Barbabella did not specify why Trump needed the skin treatment, and the White House did not immediately respond to questions about his condition.

The reddish spot was visible on the president’s neck during an appearance earlier in the day for a Medal of Honor ceremony, rising above the collar of his shirt and stopping just under his ear.

Trump, who at 79 is the oldest president to take the oath of office, has also dealt with periodic bruising on the back of both of his hands that has raised questions about his health.

He has attributed those to frequent handshaking and his insistence on taking a higher daily dose of aspirin than advised, which makes him more prone to bruising.

Trump last year also underwent two exams at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, including one where Barbabella later said medical personnel conducted “cardiovascular imaging.”

Barbabella has maintained for months that Trump is healthy, writing in December that he “remains in excellent overall health.”