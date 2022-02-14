Two Americas: Getting clean drinking water to residents of the Navajo Nation

CAMERON, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation spans into three states. It's very huge. I understand it's equivalent to the size of West Virginia. I love it. That's why I came back. This is where I want to be for the rest of my life. Cameron specifically where I'm from doesn't have trees, doesn't have grass, but sometimes I was like, why did my grandma settle here decades ago, but I realize how much beauty there is around us.

I'm Shanna Yazzie and I'm the project manager for the Navajo Mountain team of the Navajo Water Project under DigDeep. The thing that we definitely lack here in this community is rainfall. I am standing next to our 275 gallon storage tank. What we do is bring out our 5 gallon or 2 gallon container and fill ‘em up so we have water available for the day. I like innovations like this and then we also have our little hand washing station.

Water conservation is pretty much, I would say, is equivalent to survival mode on a daily basis. Ever since I was young I never had running water. We also have another pot and always have it on the stove. So if we need to wash the dishes we need to turn it on and create hot water. I used about less than 2 gallons for showering so we always have water on reserve and it's a lot of in and out of the house carrying buckets and then carrying it back in.

About 30 percent of families on the Navajo reservation are estimated not to have access to water right now and are hauling water from outside their house.

My name is George Mcgraw and I'm the founder and CEO at digdeep.org. The people live very far from each other, so to build a traditional water and sanitation system those costs from home to home they have a very difficult time scaling to build a single water line out to a home or a cluster of homes could cost, you know, hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars which can't be supported through say rate payment. Someone paying their water bill every month. That's meant that these families traditionally just haven't been served by systems.

I think when most Americans think about access to water they think of places like low income countries, sub-Saharan Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America, They don't realize that right here in the U.S., the richest democracy on earth, we have 2.2 million Americans at least wake up and haul water from outside, they don't have a tap or a toilet, the things that the rest of us take for granted. And these families are predominantly concentrated in Alaska, in the Southwest, in regions like Appalachia, the Deep South, the U.S. - Mexico border they're right in your state too. In rural areas, in suburban areas hidden sort of in plain sight.

DigDeep's Navajo water project helps people get access to hot and cold running water in their homes, just like the rest of us enjoy. It's a native-led program that installs off-grid solar powered water systems.

Today I'm out in the field trying to do an assessment.

“Does your home have running water?”

“No.”

I go out and meet families and I speak with them and ask them about their current living situation and their water resources.

The two water jugs I take to the windmill...those two right there.

We kind of figure out some things if we have a residency verification letter.

“What clan are you?”

(answers in Navajo)

If there's any environmental hazards.

And from there we start doing an install.

It definitely involves a lot of equipment. We do dig at least, less than 20 feet from the house. Because we are running off of a solar grid we don't have a lot of power to run anything longer than that and we excavate at least six feet down so it's below the freezing line and getting all that done within three to four hours. When we do an install that's how people learn about us and they'll call me or they'll email me.

“He lives further this way? I'm just going by Navajo directions.”

It's kind of like a scavenger hunt.

I have to show her around. Where the people really need the water. This is my mother Emilia Horrs. There's actually more homes that I didn't know about that my mother showed me and tell me who they are and how many people live there, etc.

The guys came and they finished and they showed me how to do it and I was excited and I was excited to press that button.

These communities that don't have access to water and sanitation, they were bypassed for the same investments in infrastructure that predominantly white communities have been getting for hundreds of years, since the 1930s and so I think the biggest challenge is getting government to pay attention to this and to make a level of investment to grind this number down to zero. To make it so there's no American to fall into the water gap anymore.

The 1200 gallon water tanks installed at no charge to residents are filled as needed by DigDeep.

They're grateful. They're really happy that we installed these and we got them running water instead of them having to go out and get water.

“We'll see you.”

I think it's a humbling experience, we're supposed to do that. I shouldn't have to have people thank me, we're all supposed to be helping each other. It's definitely something that I appreciate and I take home with me and think like yes I did something good today for somebody.