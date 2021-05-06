Two students, one adult shot at Idaho school; suspect in custody

RIGBY, Idaho — Three people were shot at a Idaho school Thursday morning, including two students. Another student is in custody, officials say.

Along with the two students at Rigby Middle School, an adult custodian was also injured. All three are in stable condition, the East Idaho News reports, and the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

"Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School," Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. "What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students."

East Idaho News

Anderson says one male student is in custody.

Students have been evacuated to a nearby high school.