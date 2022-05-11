Watch
U of U seismographs record 4.2 magnitude earthquake at Yellowstone National Park

Posted at 1:15 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 15:17:05-04

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah seismographs recorded a 4.2 magnitude earthquake, some 400 miles away, at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday morning.

The university reported that the earthquake happened at 07:32 a.m. on Wednesday, about 13 miles north of the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.

A total of five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have been recorded within 16 miles of this same area since 1962. The largest of these being a 4.2 on March 25, 2008, 20 miles northeast of Fishing Bridge, WY.

Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the US Geological Survey website: earthquake.usgs.gov.

