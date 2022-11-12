Watch Now
U.S. veteran homelessness reduced by 55 percent in 12 years

The problem of homelessness among American veterans has been cut in half in the last 12 years — though that still means as of January 2022, there were more than 33,000.
Posted at 5:28 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 19:28:18-05

Actually, more than half — though that still means as of January 2022, there were more than 33,000 homeless veterans on our streets. That's down from 76,000 in 2010.

Those numbers come from the Point-in-Time Count conducted annually on the same day on streets across the country.

The decrease is largely thanks to increased funding and emphasis on funding support for veterans that began with the Obama administration in 2010.

If you or someone you know is a veteran who can benefit from support to find and pay for housing, call the Homeless Veterans Call Center at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838).

