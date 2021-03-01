Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
The 2018 RAV4 Adventure sits on display after its introduction at the media preview of the Chicago Auto Show Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
2018 RAV4 Adventure
Posted at 7:50 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 09:50:43-05

DETROIT — The U.S. government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 2013 through 2018 model years.

The RAV4 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn’t a pickup truck. In documents posted Monday, the agency says fires start on the left side of the engine compartment.

Most of the fires happened while the vehicles are being driven, but four took place with the engine off.

Investigators will try to understand better what is contributing to the fires.

The vehicles aren’t being recalled but the investigation could lead to one.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere