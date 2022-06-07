Velveeta launches cheese-scented nail polish

CHICAGO — Velveeta has launched its first-ever nail polish collection in partnership with Nails.INC.

The Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish includes a nail polish duo and nail stickers and has the scent of Velveeta.

According to a news release, the collaboration furthers the brand’s latest creative platform, “La Dolce Velveeta,” which is all about stepping out in a confident, unapologetic way to show the world that you’re living a life filled with outrageous pleasure. Created for pleasure seekers who love to flaunt and live their best lives, the new limited-edition, cheese-scented nail polish is made so you can live your life pinkies out, wherever you are and whenever you want.

“Velveeta is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish” said Kelsey Rice, Senior Brand Communications Manager at The Kraft Heinz Company. “Our Velveeta Pinkies Out Polish gives pleasure seekers everywhere an irresistible new way to show the world that they are living “La Dolce Velveeta” by living pinkies out.”