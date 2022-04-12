VIDEO: Box truck in Minnesota bursts into flames after being hit by car

BLAINE, Minn. — On Monday afternoon, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured footage of a collision between a white sedan and a box truck that ended with the truck bursting into flames and nearly going over the overpass railing.

A vehicle attempting to merge onto collided with the side of the box truck around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Blaine.

Video shows, the car then spins out as the box truck drives right into the overpass guardrail, exploding in a blaze.

Everyone involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to state troopers.