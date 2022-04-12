Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

VIDEO: Box truck in Minnesota bursts into flames after being hit by car

Posted at 10:08 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 12:36:43-04

BLAINE, Minn. — On Monday afternoon, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured footage of a collision between a white sedan and a box truck that ended with the truck bursting into flames and nearly going over the overpass railing.

A vehicle attempting to merge onto collided with the side of the box truck around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Blaine.

Video shows, the car then spins out as the box truck drives right into the overpass guardrail, exploding in a blaze.

Everyone involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to state troopers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere