VIDEO: Florida officer seen in throat-grabbing video under criminal investigation

A Florida police sergeant who was recorded grabbing a fellow officer by her throat and walking her back toward a police cruiser has been placed on paid administrative leave.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jan 21, 2022
SUNRISE, Fla. — A Florida police sergeant who was caught on camera grabbing another officer by the throat and walking her back toward a police cruiser has been placed on paid administrative leave.

According to Florida news station WPLG and other local outlets, Sgt. Christopher Pullease is being investigated criminally.

Pullease, a 21-year veteran, was captured on video Nov. 19 while at the scene of an arrest with an unidentified female officer. Pullease can be seen on video pointing pepper spray at the suspect in the back of a police car just before a female officer drags him away from the scene.

The video shows the female officer approaching Pullease from behind and pulling him away from the suspect. Pullease turned around and put his left hand on her throat. He then began to walk her back toward the side of another police car, his hand still on her shoulder.

