Wendy's is turning its Frosty into cereal

Wendy's Frosty isn't just for dessert, anymore. It's for breakfast, too.

The fast food chain is partnering with Kellogg to make "Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal," a limited-edition product that transforms the milkshake's chocolatey taste into cereal form.

The sugary cereal hits grocery store shelves in December.

According to a news release, the cereal contains chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces that "intermingle with crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites." Each spoonful "evokes the irresistible taste of a Wendy's Frosty."

The Frosty was added to Wendy's menus in the 1960s and continues to be popular. The cold treat is sold in other versions, including the "Frosty-ccino," a Frosty milkshake infused with cold brew coffee, that's seen on its breakfast menu.