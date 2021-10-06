Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Wendy's is turning its Frosty into cereal

items.[0].image.alt
Wendy's
Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal will be available in December for a limited time.
211005121524-20211005-wendys-frosty-cereal-exlarge-169.jpeg
Posted at 8:18 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 10:19:26-04

Wendy's Frosty isn't just for dessert, anymore. It's for breakfast, too.

The fast food chain is partnering with Kellogg to make "Wendy's Frosty Chocolatey Cereal," a limited-edition product that transforms the milkshake's chocolatey taste into cereal form.

The sugary cereal hits grocery store shelves in December.

According to a news release, the cereal contains chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces that "intermingle with crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites." Each spoonful "evokes the irresistible taste of a Wendy's Frosty."

The Frosty was added to Wendy's menus in the 1960s and continues to be popular. The cold treat is sold in other versions, including the "Frosty-ccino," a Frosty milkshake infused with cold brew coffee, that's seen on its breakfast menu.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere