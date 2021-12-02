Woman reportedly caught 'breastfeeding a cat' on plane

A woman on a Delta Airlines flight was reportedly caught breastfeeding her pet cat.

According to Newsweek, the woman was on her way from Syracuse, New York to Atlanta when the incident occurred.

A screen grab of a message delivered via the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) has been circulating on social media. The system is used by pilots to send text-based signals to the ground.

I saw this on Reddit today. It’s an a ACARS in-flight message from the cockpit to the ground.



According to Newsweek, the message indicates that "a customer in seat 13A is breastfeeding a cat and would not put cat back in carrier." It's followed by a note requesting that the problem be handled by the airline's "Red Coat" crew once the plane landed.

The story has not been officially confirmed but Newsweek claims that a flight attendant called Ainsley Elizabeth documented the incident in a TikTok video.

"This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby," the woman allegedly said in the video. "Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn't put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life."

