Woman's face slashed after asking bar patron for proof of COVID vaccination

SEATTLE — According to authorities, a woman's face was sliced at a bar after she asked a guest if he had proof of COVID-19 immunization.

According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, the incident occurred on Monday about 5:15 p.m. local time at a bar in the city's Pioneer Square.

Witnesses phoned the cops when a bartender was allegedly assaulted by a patron, according to the release. "The suspect attacked the bartender with a sharpened broomstick after she asked for proof of vaccination," officers were told when they arrived at the scene, according to the release. "Medics treated the bartender for a laceration to her face."

The man allegedly fled the scene after the reported slashing, according to authorities. The Seattle Police Department said, the suspect may have boarded a light-rail train and fled the area.

Residents aged 12 and older in Kings County, where Seattle is located, are required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination while entering indoor public venues such as bars and restaurants.

The alleged event occurred at Joe's Bar and Grill, according to local media.