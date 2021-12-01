You can rent the McCallisters house from 'Home Alone' on Airbnb

CHICAGO — The iconic Illinois house from 'Home Alone' is ready to welcome some lucky visitors for one night only.

The Airbnb rental is available for a limited time as a promotion for the upcoming release of 'Home Sweet Home Alone' on Disney+.

Four guests can recreate their favorite moments from the original 1990 movie for one night, for only $25, in the famous mansion. It's even booby trap and bandit free!

The house will be fully decked out in Christmas decorations before the guests arrive. The group lucky enough to snag the reservation will even get a free 'Home Alone' LEGO kit to take home.

Bookings start December 7.

Airbnb will also make a donation to Chicago's La Rabida Children's Hospital.