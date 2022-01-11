Biden to back changes to filibuster for passing voting rights legislation in Tuesday speech

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia Tuesday to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting rights legislation, saying it's time to choose "democracy over autocracy."

However, some civil rights activists say they're more interested in action than speeches and plan to stay away from the speech. Cliff Albright, the co-founder of Black Voters Matter, told CNN that he and other leaders of voting rights groups will not attend the remarks.

"We don't need even more photo ops. We need action, and that action is in the form of the John Lewis Voting Rights (Advancement) Act as well as the Freedom to Vote Act, and we need that immediately," Albright said Monday.

A White House official who previewed the speech says Biden will voice support for changing the Senate filibuster rules to ensure the right to vote is defended. That's a strategy Democrats have been looking to the president to embrace.

The two voting rights bills introduced by Democrats in the past year are the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Accountability Act.

The Freedom to Vote Act is a more broad piece of legislation that would take steps to prevent gerrymandering, expand access to voting by mail and expand voter ID laws so that more forms of ID — not just driver's licenses — are accepted.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Accountability Act focuses on racial discrimination in Congressional redistricting. That law would force any proposed Congressional redistricting to be "precleared" to ensure they're drawn equitably.

Republicans have outright rejected the Democrats' voting rights legislation.

Biden will deliver the speech Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta on the campus of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College. Georgia is one of several states where Republicans last year passed legislation that severely limits access to the polls, particularly for people of color.

Often, Republicans pushed those bills in the name of election security as misinformation about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election spread through the party.

Before the speech, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will lay a wreath at the tomb of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.