Federal program supplying internet access to thousands of Utah households set to expire February 8

WASHINGTON, DC — Without Congressional action, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel says that the Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides affordable internet access, will no longer be able to accept new enrollments putting over 73,000 Utah households at risk of losing access.

Rosenworcel wrote to Congressional appropriators Thursday stating that the program can no longer accept applicants in just one week's time.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is connecting millions and millions of households across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created this program, our largest-ever effort to make broadband affordable nationwide, but we now are on the brink of letting that success slip away,” said Rosenworcel.

Nearly 23 million households nationwide rely on the program, which helps eligible low-income households pay for monthly broadband service.

If Congress does not approve new funding, ACP will stop accepting enrollments on February 8, and an outreach effort is already underway to tell those relying on it about a potential loss of access.

Following the FCC announcing the final month of ACP funding, households will get two more notices about the end of the program and how they can opt-out of or change service before their rates go up.

Go here to find a breakdown of ACP participation by Congressional district.