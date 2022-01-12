Watch
Harry Reid to lie in state at US Capitol on Wednesday

Julie Jacobson/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2010 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nev. speaks during a televised Nevada Senate debate, in Las Vegas. It happens so rarely, it makes news: A few Democratic congressional candidates have dared to run TV ads praising President Barack Obama's divisive health care overhaul. And it won't stop on Nov. 2. It's a political issue the Democrats will have to keep addressing in the next Congress and on into the 2012 campaign. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Sen. Harry Reid
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 10:35:49-05

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol as colleagues and friends pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who served five terms in the Senate.

Reid died on Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 82. He will be honored Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda during a ceremony closed to the public under COVID-19 protocols.

Family and friends honored Reid at a funeral service in Las Vegas over the weekend. President Joe Biden was among those in attendance.

Reid rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the U.S. Senate. He was first elected as a senator in 1986. Including two terms in the House, Reid was the longest-serving Nevadan in Congress.

