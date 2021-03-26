Menu

Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020 file photo, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a news conference near Neffs Canyon, in Salt Lake City. Romney was named the winner of the Profile in Courage Award on Friday, March 26, 2021, for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial. “I’m very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it,” Romney told NBC's “Today” show in an interview aired Friday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Posted at 7:00 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 09:00:49-04

BOSTON — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has been named this year's recipient of the Profile in Courage Award for being the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

The honor was announced Friday on NBC's “Today” show.

READ: Romney talks of Trump impeachment stance in statement

Trump’s first trial in 2020 focused on the president’s relationship with Ukraine.

The 74-year-old Romney says that “I’m very appreciative of the honor, but also humbled by it."

The award was created by the family of the late President John F. Kennedy to honor public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.

