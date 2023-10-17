Romney returns from senate delegation trip to Israel condemning Hamas, supporting families of hostages

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Mitt Romney has returned from a bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators that visited Israel over the weekend in response to the terrorist attacks by Hamas aimed at Israeli citizens.

This visit included meetings with Israeli government officials families of American-Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

At a press conference held in Israel, Senator Romney harshly condemned the attacks, with remarks including the following:



Hamas is holding their own population—the Palestinian population—as human shields. They're using Palestinians to protect their own lives—Hamas’ lives. And therefore, when Israel takes action to try and go after Hamas and to take out its leadership, there will be individuals who are civilians and innocent that will be killed, and they will parade that as if this is some horror being perpetrated by Israel.

Do not forget the lives that you're going to see lost on TV over the coming long period of time, potentially—Israeli lives and Palestinian lives—are all the result of Hamas.

He also encouraged the United States to continue fighting against authoritarian regimes that threaten democracy around the world, including China, Russia, and Iran.

In addition to Senator Romney, the delegation included Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Mark Kelly (D-AZ).



