Time is running short to avert a government shutdown after funding bill is rejected

WASHINGTON — Hours before the start of a federal government shutdown, President-elect Donald Trump doubled-down Friday on his insistence that a debt ceiling increase be included in any deal — and if not, let the closures "start now."

On Thursday, the House rejected Trump's new plan to fund operations and suspend the debt ceiling, as Democrats and dozens of Republicans refused to accommodate his sudden demands.

Here's the latest:

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise gives an update

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told reporters Republicans are still debating the contours of a new budget deal but "ultimately we will bring something to the floor, either through a suspension or a rule, and we're making that decision."

Scalise noted that they were examining the role of the debt ceiling in a potential deal but didn't elaborate further.

When asked whether Trump was briefed on the plan, Scalise replied: "The president's very interested in how his administration will start in January. So we want to be on a footing for success, so that we can move that agenda through. We have a very bold agenda that starts in January."

At the Republican Conference meeting

House Republicans are huddled in the Capitol basement as leadership tries to find a path forward that would prevent an extended government shutdown.

So far, Republicans who were in the meeting have said they're only discussing options on how to advance a stopgap government funding bill, as well as disaster aid and financial help for farmers.

"They haven't made any decisions about what they're going to bring forward yet," said Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Montana Republican.

Rep. Chip Roy, a Freedom Caucus member who voted down the recent Trump-backed budget bill, left the meeting in a rush as lawmakers haggled.

"I'm not going to say a word, I've got somewhere to be," Roy told reporters as he exited the room.

White House press secretary says 'This is not for the president to fix'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back after getting numerous questions at her daily briefing Friday about why President Biden hasn't spoken publicly about the possibility of a government shutdown.

"This is not for the president to fix," she said. "Republicans need to fix the mess that they caused."

At the White House

President Joe Biden has discussed the potential shutdown with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

"There's still time," Jean-Pierre said, to avoid a partial government shutdown.

She said Republicans created the situation and are responsible for fixing it.

"Republicans blew up this deal. They did, and they need to fix this," Jean-Pierre said.

House Republicans are quickly cobbling together a new plan

That could involve splitting up the previous efforts — government funding, disaster and agricultural aid into separate votes — with a debt ceiling vote potentially later.

They're meeting privately during the lunch hour to discuss next steps, with a shutdown less than 12 hours away.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is communicating with House Speaker Mike Johnson

That's according to multiple people who received an update in a closed door Democratic Caucus meeting.

But there was no discussion in the meeting on whether a deal is being discussed or the details of legislation.

Sen. Schumer says Johnson should go back to the deal he made with Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson to return to a stopgap funding agreement he had negotiated with Democrats.

Schumer, a New York Democrat, called that agreement in a floor speech Friday morning "the quickest, simplest, and easiest way we can make sure the government stays open while delivering critical emergency aid to the American people."

Johnson abandoned that legislation earlier this week after first Elon Musk, then President-elect Donald Trump opposed it. But the Republican speaker is facing few options to avert a government shutdown at the end of the day while also appeasing the demands of his fellow Republicans.

Democratic leaders so far have demanded that he stick to their deal in order to gain their support to pass it through Congress.

Trump doubles down on a debt ceiling increase

Friday morning, Trump continued his insistence that a debt ceiling increase be included in any deal — and if not, let the closures "begin now."

He issued his latest demand as Speaker Johnson arrived early at the Capitol, instantly holing up with Vice President-elect JD Vance and some of the most conservative Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus who helped sink Trump's bill in a spectacular Thursday evening flop.

"If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now," Trump posted on social media.

Trump does not fear government shutdowns the way Johnson and the lawmakers see federal closures as political losers that harm the livelihoods of Americans. The incoming Trump administration vows to slash the federal budget and fire thousands of employees. Trump himself sparked the longest government shutdown in history in his first term at the White House.

Top House Democrat lays blame for looming shutdown on 'billionaire donors'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries laid blame for the failure of a package to fund the federal government on Republican donors and the GOP's economic agenda.

"Republicans would rather cut taxes for billionaire donors than fund research for children with cancer," Jeffries, D-N.Y., wrote on the social media platform Bluesky.

The House Democrat's leader further predicted a government shutdown "will crash the economy, hurt working class Americans and likely be the longest in history."

"Welcome back to the MAGA swamp," he concluded.

Far-right members make an early morning visit to Johnson's office

Before 9 a.m., a number of the speaker's biggest critics brought their grievances to a private meeting as a shutdown deadline looms over Capitol Hill. Reps. Chip Roy, Andy Biggs, Bob Good and others, all who voted against the Trump-backed plan Thursday, met with Johnson as Republicans look for a way forward on a short-term spending deal that includes a suspension of the nation's debt limit.

Good of Virginia came out and said he would surprised if there was a vote Friday on any path forward. Moments later, Rep. Lauren Boebert said Republicans were making progress and having Vice President-elect JD Vance in the room is helping move things toward a resolution that can get a majority on the floor.

"I think President Trump was possibly, sold a bad bill yesterday," the Colorado lawmaker said. "I did not want to see a failure on the House floor for the first demand that President Trump is making."

But, she added, the failure on the floor has forced many of her colleagues to come together Friday.

Trump ally Steven Bannon says Speaker Johnson 'is not up to the task'

As the speaker twisted Thursday in Washington, his peril was on display at Turning Point USA's conservative AmericaFest confab, where Trump ally and 2016 campaign architect Steven Bannon stirred thousands with a takedown of the Louisiana Republican.

"Clearly, Johnson is not up to the task. He's gotta go. He's gotta go," Bannon said, drawing cheers and whistles.

Bannon, both a bellwether of and influencer on the mood among Trump's core supporters, wasn't done.

"He doesn't have what we call the right stuff — that combination of guts and moxie and savvy and toughness," he said, comparing Johnson, a reserved, polite lawyer, to the gleeful brutishness of the president-elect and his populist backers. "You can punch MAGA in the face and they're going to get up off the canvas, and they're going to punch you back three times harder."

Bannon didn't float a replacement for Johnson but emphasized that the job description for any speaker — and every other Republican in Washington — is simple: "We have nothing to discuss. It's only about the execution of President Trump's plan."

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Democrats are sticking with the original deal

And he called Thursday's proposed deal "laughable."

"It's not a serious proposal," Jeffries said as he walked to Democrats' own closed-door caucus meeting. Inside, Democrats were chanting, "Hell, no!"

What House Republicans were saying Thursday night

Coming and going outside Speaker Mike Johnson's office Thursday night, House Republicans offered little clarity on a path forward for a budget deal after a Trump-endorsed proposal failed to pass.

Rep. Kat Cammack, a Republican who voted against the bill, told reporters that "this was not an easy vote for constitutional conservatives." She added, "We're going to work through the night and figure out a plan."

"We are still working diligently. and we are still making progress," Rep. Lisa McClain said, without offering further details.

"We tried several things today most of our members went for, but the Democrats decided that they want to try and shut it down, but we're going to keep working," Rep. Steve Scalise, the Republican majority leader, told reporters. Nearly three dozen Republicans joined Democrats in voting down the resolution.

Harris cancels trip and will stay in Washington as shutdown looms

Vice President Kamala Harris cancelled a planned trip to Los Angeles with Washington on the verge of a government shutdown.

She had been scheduled to travel to her home state late Thursday, but instead will remain in the capital, the White House said, after Republicans backed away from a bipartisan compromise to fund the government.

Bill fails in House, next steps remain uncertain

The House rejected President-elect Donald Trump's new plan Thursday to fund operations and suspend the debt ceiling.

In a hastily convened evening vote punctuated by angry outbursts over the self-made crisis, the lawmakers failed to reach the two-thirds threshold needed for passage — but House Speaker Mike Johnson appeared determined to reassess, before Friday's midnight deadline.

"We're going to regroup and we will come up with another solution, so stay tuned," Johnson said after the vote. The cobbled-together plan didn't even get a majority, with the bill failing 174-235.

The outcome proved a massive setback for Trump and his billionaire ally, Elon Musk, who rampaged against Johnson's bipartisan compromise, which Republicans and Democrats had reached earlier to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown.

▶ Read more about the vote and where things stand