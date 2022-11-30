U.S. Senate passes bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages

SALT LAKE CITY — In a 61 to 36 vote Tuesday evening, the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that gives federal protection to same-sex and interracial marriages.

Just 10 days after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, Utah’s queer community has something to celebrate, said Troy Williams, the executive director of Equality Utah.

“This is a moment that America needed," he said. "Every heart reaches out to find that person that they want to love, they want to connect with, and maybe if they choose, to build a family with, and that’s a freedom that should belong to every single American.”

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah joined 11 of his fellow Republicans, as well as every Democrat, in support of the Respect for Marriage Act.

“That really shows you how the state has moved," said Williams.

The bill protects interracial marriages by requiring that valid marriages are recognized regardless of, “sex, race, ethnicity or national origin."

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah advocated for some changes to be made through an amendment.

“I will support the legislation if my amendment is adopted," he said. "My amendment simply prohibits the federal government from discriminating against schools, businesses and organizations based on their religious beliefs about same-sex marriage. That’s all it does.”

Ultimately, the act passed without Lee's amendment and now returns to the House for a final vote, before it goes to President Biden, who said he looks forward to "promptly" signing it into law.