Menu

Watch
NewsNational Politics

Actions

U.S. ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

items.[0].image.alt
Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP
FILE - In this March 10, 2011, file photo, then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia. The Kremlin said Friday March 19, 2021, that President Vladimir Putin's offer for a quick call with U.S. President Joe Biden was intended to prevent bilateral ties from completely falling apart over Biden's description of the Russian leader as a killer. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin
Posted at 11:27 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 01:29:19-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. relations with its two biggest geo-political rivals are facing severe tests as President Joe Biden tries to assert America's place in the world and distinguish himself from his predecessor.

Airing myriad complaints, the Biden administration took an extraordinarily tough line with China and Russia this past week.

Public spats between the countries erupted as Biden characterized Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "killer” and his top national security aides excoriated China for a litany of issues.

Moscow and Beijing both fired back, setting the stage for months, if not more, of escalating tensions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere