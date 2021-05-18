Val Demings plans to challenge Marco Rubio in US Senate race in Florida

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Val Demings is planning to challenge Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, giving Democrats a boost in a competitive 2022 race that could decide control of the Senate.

That's according to two people with knowledge of the plans, who spoke with The Associated Press.

Demings gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial and had been considering a run for governor in Florida.

In considering a Senate campaign instead, she avoids what could be a divisive primary and gives Democrats a well-known name to compete in a state where elections are often decided by a narrow margin.

Demings' plans were first reported by Politico.