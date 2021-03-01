Menu

Virginia lawmakers vote to legalize marijuana in 2024

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Marijuana plants are pictured at the Baker's marijuana nursery at Baker Medical Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that will legalize marijuana for adult recreational use.

But legalization will not occur until 2024, when retail sales of the drug would also begin.

A compromise bill cleared the state House and Senate on Saturday evening. That makes Virginia the first Southern state to vote to legalize marijuana. It joins 15 other states and the District of Columbia.

The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who supports legalization.

Several Democrats said they hoped Northam would send the legislation back to them with amendments, including speeding up the date for legalization.

