EVERETT, Wash. – The man who became the first U.S. patient with the new virus from China has left the hospital and says in a statement that he is getting better and looks forward to life returning to normal.

The unidentified 35-year-old man's statement was provided to The Associated Press by Providence Medical Center in Everett, Washington, near Seattle.

He fell sick after returning from a visit to China and was admitted on Jan. 20.

Health officials say the man is in isolation at home and is being monitored by public health workers.

The man is one of the 11 patients who the Centers for Disease Control has confirmed contracted the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Monday the agency said it confirmed a second case in which the infection was spread person-to-person.

While no deaths have been reported in America, authorities reported Sunday that at least 361 people have died as a result of the virus in China and 17,205 infections have been confirmed in the country.

